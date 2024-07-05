Chhattisgarh liquor case: Cache of half-burnt fake holograms of liquor seized by ACB

A cache of half-burnt fake holograms from the premises of accused Anwar Dhebar in the Chhattisgarh liquor case was seized by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, an official said. The fake holograms were allegedly made in a firm in Noida in Uttar Pradesh. (HT photo)

Three people were also arrested in this connection.

Dhebar is one of the main accused in alleged liquor case.

“The accused burnt some duplicate holograms on the instructions of Anwar Dhebar and Arvind Singh in a farmhouse of Raipur, amid fear of a raid on the premises by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED was probing the alleged liquor irregularities case that took place between 2019 and 2022,” a statement issued by ACB stated.

The fake holograms were allegedly made in a firm in Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Dhebar and one more person were arrested by UP police last month.

The ACB on Wednesday, in its chargesheet filed in the alleged liquor case, claimed that the liquor syndicate earned illegal income of about ₹1,660 crore from February 2019 to 2023 in the form of commission which was received from the owners of country liquor distilleries by increasing the rates of liquor.

The ACB on the complaint of ED had registered a first information report (FIR) in January this year.

The chargesheet was submitted by ACB on Tuesday in which the ACB made Arunapati Tripathi, Arvind Singh, Dhebar and Trilok Singh Dhillon alias Pappu Dhillon as the accused in the case.

The FIR was lodged under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988/Amended Act 2018 and Section 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).