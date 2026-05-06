Chhattisgarh: Man kills two sisters-in-law over marital dispute in Raipur, held

A 45-year-old man was arrested for killing his two sisters-in-law on Tuesday evening over a domestic dispute with his wife in the Pandri area of Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district, police said. Man shoots dead wife’s sisters in Raipur after dispute; arrested

Police officers said that Jitendra Verma, the murder suspect, was arrested shortly after he opened fire at Usha Pride apartment in Pandri.

According to police, Jitendra and Khileshwari got married 10 years ago. The couple had been facing marital discord for several months. Khileshwari had reportedly objected to his drinking habits.

Khileshwari had moved to her parental home with their daughter, and Verma would occasionally visit the house to meet the child.

Verma on Tuesday night allegedly reached his in-laws’ residence carrying his licensed pistol but did not find his wife or daughter. Family members told him that the mother and daughter had gone to visit relatives, following which he allegedly opened fire, police officers said.

Police said that the two sisters-in-law—Geetanjali Verma (26), who suffered a bullet injury to the forehead, and Durgeshwari Verma (24), who was shot in the back—died during treatment on Wednesday morning.

Police suspect Verma had intended to target more members of the family, but the weapon malfunctioned during the firing. Several unfired bullets were recovered from the spot.

Police said Verma, who reportedly worked as a bodyguard in Raipur and previously as a bouncer, later surrendered at the Pandri police station. The weapon used in the crime was seized.

Police said the mother-in-law is the sole eyewitness to the crime, and her statement will form a key part of the investigation.

Deputy commissioner of police (North) Mayank Gurjar said police would seek an expedited trial in the case.

“Our effort is to ensure the accused is tried in a fast-track court. We have eyewitness testimony, forensic evidence and other crucial material that will help secure conviction,” Gurjar said.