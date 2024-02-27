 Chhattisgarh: Maoist commander with a reward of ₹8 lakh surrenders in Sukma - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh: Maoist commander with a reward of 8 lakh surrenders in Sukma

Chhattisgarh: Maoist commander with a reward of 8 lakh surrenders in Sukma

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2024 10:25 AM IST

Erra joined the Maoists in 2003 as a local organisation squad member and was elevated as the company commander of their PLGA battalion no. 1 in 2015

A Maoist commander, allegedly involved in several attacks on security forces and carrying a reward of 8 lakh, surrendered before security forces in Sukma district on Monday, the police said.

The Maoist surrendering before security forces on Monday. (Facebook photo)
Nagesh (38), alias Pedkam Erra, surrendered before the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials citing disappointment with the “inhumane” and “hollow” Maoist ideology.

The surrendered Maoist also said he was impressed by the district police’s rehabilitation drive ‘Puna Narkom’ (a term coined in the local Gondi dialect which means ‘New Dawn, New Beginning’), the police statement said.

Erra joined the Maoists in 2003 as a local organisation squad (LOS) member and was elevated as the company commander of their PLGA battalion no. 1 in 2015.

He was allegedly involved in several deadly attacks, including the Tadmetla (then in Dantewada district) attack in 2010, in which 76 troopers were killed, and the 2017 Burkapal attack where 25 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

Erra will be provided facilities as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy of the state government.

