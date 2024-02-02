 Chhattisgarh: Maoists stop road construction, set ablaze vehicles in Narayanpur - Hindustan Times
Chhattisgarh: Maoists stop road construction, set ablaze vehicles in Narayanpur

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 02, 2024 04:46 PM IST

Police said that the incident took place on Thursday evening between Jharawahi and Jivlapadar villages under Kurushnar police station limits, adding no one was injured

Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district set ablaze construction vehicles, including a concrete mixer machine, a tractor and a water tanker engaged in road construction, police said on Friday.

A group of armed Maoists reached the road construction site in Naraynpur and threatened the workers to stop the construction of the road (Representative Photo)
Police said that the incident took place on Thursday evening between Jharawahi and Jivlapadar villages under Kurushnar police station limits, adding no one was injured.

According to the police, a group of armed Maoists reached the road construction site in Naraynpur and threatened the workers to stop the construction of the road and set vehicles ablaze.

After being alerted about the arson, a police team reached the spot on Friday morning, said an officer aware of the matter, adding that a search operation was underway to trace the rebels.

Maoists have frequently tried to disrupt road construction in the state’s Bastar division, comprising seven districts, by launching attacks on security forces and damaging roads, and vehicles and machines used in the work, police had earlier said.

Notably, on Tuesday, three Central Reserve Police Force commandos were allegedly killed and 15 others injured in a gunfight with Maoists near Tekalgudem village in Sukma district.

