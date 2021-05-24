Chhattisgarh Police records statement of former CM Raman Singh in toolkit case

Chhattisgarh Police on Monday recorded the statement of senior BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh in connection with the FIR lodged related to the alleged fake toolkit case, officials said.

“A team of Raipur police recorded Singh’s statement. Singh gave written replies to the questions mentioned in the notice sent to him last week and said everything he has posted or shared on social media are in the public domain,” said Superintendent of Police, Raipur, Ajay Yadav, adding that the police are examining the written answers submitted by Singh

Meanwhile, Singh later told reporters that the FIR was a Congress conspiracy, adding that, the “police in Chhattisgarh was being governed by the Congress and not the law”.

“The notice issued to me by the police was tweeted by the Congress even before I got it. The document, which should have been with the police, was with the Congress. It clearly indicates from where the police are getting directions and working under pressure,” the former CM alleged.

The complaint against Singh and others was lodged by Congress’s student wing leader Akash Sharma.

“They forged, falsely fabricated and manufactured the said documents on the letterhead of AICC research department and spread such material in social media which has the potential of creating communal disharmony, unrest in the country and the said document is being utilised by the BJP to spread fake news which has the potential of evoking violence and fueling hatred,” the complaint said.

On May 19, an FIR was registered at Civil Lines station of the state capital against Raman Singh, BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra and others for allegedly spreading fake news and “promoting enmity between classes”, in the toolkit row.

The Civil Lines Police Station of Raipur on the complaint filed by National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Chhattisgarh chief Akash Sharma had registered a case under sections 504, 505 (1) b, c, 469 and 188 of Indian Penal Code. A notice was served by Raipur Police last week.