 Chhattisgarh: Stalker kills 5 of family, then dies by suicide - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhattisgarh: Stalker kills 5 of family, then dies by suicide

ByRitesh Mishra
May 19, 2024 04:03 PM IST

The man, unmarried and a tailor by profession, had proposed marriage to the woman years ago but she had rejected the proposal

A 33-year-old man killed five members of a family including a married woman who had rejected his marriage proposal before dying by suicide in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district on Saturday, police said.

Police said that they got information about the murder at around 2pm and a forensic team was sent to the spot for investigation. (Representative Image)
Police said that they got information about the murder at around 2pm and a forensic team was sent to the spot for investigation. (Representative Image)

According to police, the incident took place in Thargaon village under Saliha police station area. Police said that they got information about the murder at around 2pm and a forensic team was sent to the spot for investigation.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Superintendent of police, Sarangrah-Bilaigarh. Pushkar Sharma said as per preliminary information, Manoj, armed with an axe, entered the house and killed the victims when they were asleep before dying by suicide in the house.

Those killed were identified as Hemlal Sahu (55), his wife Jagmoti Sahu (50), their daughters Meera Sahu (30) and Mamta Sahu (35), and the couple’s grandson Ayush (5), he said.

Manoj, unmarried and a tailor by profession, had proposed marriage to Meera years ago but she had rejected the proposal, he further said. “In 2017, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Manoj for allegedly assaulting Meera and her family members. The trial in the case was underway,” Sharma added. Meera’s husband works in Raipur and she was visiting her parents’ house with her son, he said.

He further said that a case has been registered and statements are being taken from the villagers on the matter.

“We have registered a case and an investigation is going on,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh: Stalker kills 5 of family, then dies by suicide

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On