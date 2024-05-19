Chhattisgarh: Stalker kills 5 of family, then dies by suicide

A 33-year-old man killed five members of a family including a married woman who had rejected his marriage proposal before dying by suicide in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district on Saturday, police said. Police said that they got information about the murder at around 2pm and a forensic team was sent to the spot for investigation. (Representative Image)

According to police, the incident took place in Thargaon village under Saliha police station area. Police said that they got information about the murder at around 2pm and a forensic team was sent to the spot for investigation.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Superintendent of police, Sarangrah-Bilaigarh. Pushkar Sharma said as per preliminary information, Manoj, armed with an axe, entered the house and killed the victims when they were asleep before dying by suicide in the house.

Those killed were identified as Hemlal Sahu (55), his wife Jagmoti Sahu (50), their daughters Meera Sahu (30) and Mamta Sahu (35), and the couple’s grandson Ayush (5), he said.

Manoj, unmarried and a tailor by profession, had proposed marriage to Meera years ago but she had rejected the proposal, he further said. “In 2017, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Manoj for allegedly assaulting Meera and her family members. The trial in the case was underway,” Sharma added. Meera’s husband works in Raipur and she was visiting her parents’ house with her son, he said.

He further said that a case has been registered and statements are being taken from the villagers on the matter.

“We have registered a case and an investigation is going on,” he added.