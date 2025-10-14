Chhattisgarh to bring stricter law against illegal religious conversions: Dy CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma on Tuesday said that the state government will introduce a stricter law in the next session of the state assembly to prevent illegal religious conversions. The proposed legislation will also include provisions to curb ‘changai sabha’ or faith-healing gatherings, which the government considers misleading. Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma. (File)

Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, told reporters that the upcoming law will be “one step ahead” of similar legislations in other states.

“An Act will be introduced in the upcoming session of the assembly, which I believe will go beyond the existing Acts in other states, as it incorporates everyone’s experiences and provisions already in force elsewhere,” Sharma said.

He added, “Additionally, there are things like ‘changai sabha’, which everybody understands are misleading. Therefore, these things must be stopped. This requires legal provisions, which will be included in the upcoming Act.”

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai and deputy CM Vijay Sharma had earlier stated that the government is committed to bringing a new law to curb illegal religious conversions in the state.

Currently, the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, 1968, is in force to deal with cases of forced or fraudulent conversions. The new law, officials said, aims to strengthen and expand the legal framework to address the issue more effectively.