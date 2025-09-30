Chhattisgarhi film ‘Balidani Raja Guru Balakdas’ declared tax-free

The Chhattisgarh government has declared the recently released Chhattisgarhi film ‘Balidani Raja Guru Balakdas’, based on the life of Satnami sect leader Raja Guru Balakdas, tax-free in the state. The film ‘Balidani Raja Guru Balakdas’ is based on the life of Satnami sect leader Raja Guru Balakdas.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced the decision on Monday night after watching the movie at a multiplex in Raipur. State Assembly Speaker Raman Singh and Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Guru Khushwant Saheb, who also features in the film, accompanied him.

Speaking to reporters, Sai described the film, directed by Amir Pati, as “very inspirational.” He said, “The lives of Raja Guru Balakdas ji and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh ji have been portrayed beautifully. The two were close friends who fought against injustice, the British, and flaws in the system. The film highlights their courage and sacrifice, and we want more people to connect with this history.”

In an official statement, the chief minister said Guru Balakdas (1805–1860) was not only a leader who fought the British and Pindaris but also worked to unite society, promote education, and contribute to India’s freedom struggle. Declaring the film tax-free, he added it would encourage wider viewership and help people appreciate the state’s history and heritage.

Sai said Chhattisgarh has always been the land of martyrs and saints, and films like this underline the region’s role in the freedom movement, its cultural richness, and its legacy of social harmony. He also praised the dedication of Chhattisgarhi filmmakers, actors, and crews, noting that the proposed Film City project would provide modern infrastructure, new opportunities, and a national platform for the state’s cinema.

Guru Balakdas was the son of Baba Guru Ghasidas, the 18th-century social reformer and founder of the Satnam Panth. The Satnami community, founded by Ghasidas, is the largest Scheduled Caste group in Chhattisgarh. The current 14-member state cabinet includes two ministers from the community.