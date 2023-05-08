Prior to 2017, every city turned into a garbage dump: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday once again said the improved law and order situation in the state was one of the biggest achievements of his government even as he lashed out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly describing civic body polls as elections meant for ‘garbage collection.’ In Mirzapur, Adityanath said a grand corridor was coming up at Vindhyavasini temple. (HT FILE)

He also exhorted the people to compel those, who made them thirst for every drop of water, to yearn for every vote.

“Prior to 2017, every city had virtually turned into a garbage dump. The cities were identified by piles of garbage in them. You must have read the statement of the chief of the Samajwadi Party today stating he is not interested in municipal elections because it is an election for garbage collection and which means picking up garbage is against their reputation,” he said at a public meeting in Barabanki ahead of the second phase of civic polls on May 11.

“Such words by a person who has been the chief minister of a state like U.P. is an insult to six crore people living in urban areas. For us, these elections are meant to clean the garbage, filth and anarchy of SP-BSP, to make our cities safe and improve the quality of life of people by providing basic amenities. We want to bring about a comprehensive change in the living standards of the people and provide benefits of welfare schemes,” he added.

He also reminded the people about how under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stewardship, the country’s respect has gone up globally.

He mentioned the Russia-Ukraine war, the crisis in Sudan where India launched Operation Kaveri to rescue Indians and the country heading the G20, the group of 20 most powerful countries, for one year.

“In 1947, when the country became independent, not many people could celebrate the occasion, but today every Indian has joined together to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence under the leadership of PM Modi,” he asserted.

“Respecting everyone’s feelings and faith, the double engine government is working to connect millions of people in the country with various welfare schemes. At the same time, the heritage of U.P. is also being respected,” he added.

In Mirzapur, Adityanath said a grand corridor was coming up at Vindhyavasini temple.

“The Vindhyavasini Dham is connected with waterways and construction of a jetty has already been done. The waterways here will enhance the income of farmers as their produce will reach both domestic and international markets easily,” he said.

The by-poll for the Chhanbey assembly constituency in Mirzapur will be held on May 10. The seat fell vacant after death of Apna Dal-S MLA Rahul Prakash Kol. The BJP ally has now fielded his wife Rinki for the by-poll.

Adityanath also said, “The central government was sending potable water by tankers for people of this area. But the Samajwadi Party government refused to take water tankers and left people thirsty.”

“Those who made you yearn for every drop of water, make them yearn for every vote,” he said.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the work to provide pure water to every household was going on at a fast pace, he said.

He also said the SP and the BSP knew that they would be defeated in this by-election and that was why they stayed away from canvassing.

Yogi praised Apna Dal-S president and Union minister Anupriya Patel for “making continuous efforts for development of this area.”

“Soon, a world class university will be ready in Vindhyachal,” he added.