Chief secy gets extension for three months

PATNA

The state government on Friday extended the service of chief secretary Tripurari Sharan, who was set to retire on June 30, by three months.

A notification to this effect was issued in the evening by the general administration department (GAD).

Sharan is a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer.

Sources said the state government had got the concurrence for extending the tenure of the chief secretary from the Centre as per norms.

In last few years, two former chief secretaries have got extension. While former chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh got extension for three months after his superannuation on February 28, 2018, his successor Deepak Kumar got extension twice for six months each last year before he retired on February 28, 2021.