Chief secy set to get six-month extension

PATNA

Bihar’s chief secretary Tripurari Sharan, who took charge as the state’s top bureaucrat on May 1 and is due to retire on June 30, is set to get a six-month extension, it’s reliable learnt.

The 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer took over as chief secretary on May 1 this year following the death of his predecessor Arun Kumar Singh.

It is learnt that the state government has got concurrence from the central government for giving extension to Sharan as chief secretary for six months , though there was no official confirmation.

“Concurrence from the Centre is required for extension of chief secretary’s tenure. It is done at the highest level of chief minister’s office. So we are not aware of it,” said an official of the state’s general administration department.

Chanchal Kumar, principal secretary, general administration department, could not be contacted despite several attempts.

Officials in the state administration said the government was not very keen on a reshuffle in the top echelons of the bureaucracy amid the deadly second wave of coronavirus.

Other contenders for the post of state’s top bureaucrat, as per seniority list, are Sanjeev Kumar Singh, a 1986- batch IAS officer posted as chairman and member of revenue board, development commissioner Amir Subhani of 1987 batch and Atul Prasad of the same batch posted as additional chief secretary, social welfare department.

Singh is due to retire on May 31, 2022, while Prasad will retire on February 28, 2022. Subhani will retire on April 30, 2024.

Over the last few years, the state government has given extension to incumbent chief secretaries Deepak Kumar and Anjani Kumar Singh.

Deeepak Kumar, who retired on February 28 this year, was given two extensions of six months each last year. Kumar was appointed as principal secretary to the chief minister following his retirement.

When contacted, chief secretary Sharan said he was not aware of any development regarding the possibility of him getting an extension.