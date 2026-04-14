Kochi, Health authorities on Tuesday urged people to remain vigilant after cases of chikungunya were reported from parts of Ernakulam district in Kerala.

Chikungunya cases reported in Ernakulam, Kerala steps up surveillance

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According to officials, clusters have been identified in Kunnukara and Chengamanad panchayats.

So far, nine cases have been confirmed, while 19 are suspected, according to a statement.

Kunnukara reported 24 cases, of which six were confirmed and 18 suspected, while Chengamanad recorded four cases, of which three were confirmed and one suspected.

Authorities said intensified surveillance, preventive measures, and awareness campaigns are underway in the affected areas to contain the spread of the mosquito-borne viral disease.

Officials warned that the disease can cause sudden high fever, severe joint pain-especially in the hands, ankles, and knees-along with muscle pain, headache, fatigue, and, in some cases, skin rashes.

People experiencing such symptoms have been advised to seek immediate medical attention and avoid self-medication, as per the statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Health experts cautioned against taking painkillers without a doctor's prescription and stressed the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health experts cautioned against taking painkillers without a doctor's prescription and stressed the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Infected individuals have been advised to rest under mosquito nets even during the daytime to prevent further transmission. Adequate hydration, nutritious food, and proper rest were also recommended. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Infected individuals have been advised to rest under mosquito nets even during the daytime to prevent further transmission. Adequate hydration, nutritious food, and proper rest were also recommended. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities urged residents to inspect their homes and surroundings regularly, especially after intermittent summer showers, and eliminate stagnant water from containers, tanks, flower pots, trays, discarded tyres, and other items. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities urged residents to inspect their homes and surroundings regularly, especially after intermittent summer showers, and eliminate stagnant water from containers, tanks, flower pots, trays, discarded tyres, and other items. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Construction sites, rubber plantations, and water-storing vessels were also identified as potential breeding spots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Construction sites, rubber plantations, and water-storing vessels were also identified as potential breeding spots. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Weekly source-reduction activities have been emphasised, including special "dry day" observances in institutions, offices, public places, and households to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weekly source-reduction activities have been emphasised, including special "dry day" observances in institutions, offices, public places, and households to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials warned that under the Kerala Public Health Act, 2023, a fine of up to ₹10,000 could be imposed if mosquito breeding is found in residential or commercial premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials warned that under the Kerala Public Health Act, 2023, a fine of up to ₹10,000 could be imposed if mosquito breeding is found in residential or commercial premises. {{/usCountry}}

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"Collective efforts are essential to control the spread of chikungunya," authorities said, urging public cooperation in mosquito control measures and early reporting of symptoms.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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