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Chikungunya cases reported in Ernakulam, Kerala steps up surveillance

Chikungunya cases reported in Ernakulam, Kerala steps up surveillance

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 07:56 pm IST
PTI |
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Kochi, Health authorities on Tuesday urged people to remain vigilant after cases of chikungunya were reported from parts of Ernakulam district in Kerala.

Chikungunya cases reported in Ernakulam, Kerala steps up surveillance

According to officials, clusters have been identified in Kunnukara and Chengamanad panchayats.

So far, nine cases have been confirmed, while 19 are suspected, according to a statement.

Kunnukara reported 24 cases, of which six were confirmed and 18 suspected, while Chengamanad recorded four cases, of which three were confirmed and one suspected.

Authorities said intensified surveillance, preventive measures, and awareness campaigns are underway in the affected areas to contain the spread of the mosquito-borne viral disease.

Officials warned that the disease can cause sudden high fever, severe joint pain-especially in the hands, ankles, and knees-along with muscle pain, headache, fatigue, and, in some cases, skin rashes.

People experiencing such symptoms have been advised to seek immediate medical attention and avoid self-medication, as per the statement.

"Collective efforts are essential to control the spread of chikungunya," authorities said, urging public cooperation in mosquito control measures and early reporting of symptoms.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Chikungunya cases reported in Ernakulam, Kerala steps up surveillance
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Chikungunya cases reported in Ernakulam, Kerala steps up surveillance
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