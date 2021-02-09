Chimpu Kapoor was set to script new life in “tranquil Pune”, say close friends

PUNE Rajiv Kapoor, aka Chimpu Kapoor, was the youngest of Raj Kapoor’s children and was in love with Pune.

He lived in Udaybaug, Sopanbaug since early 2000.

He suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Rajiv Kapoor, on August 25, 1962, was born to Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor and is the younger brother of Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.

“He shifted to Pune in 2003, for he had wonderful memories of his childhood spent on the Loni farm. He was in love with this tranquil city, thus when he wanted to start his life fresh and he moved to Pune,” said Shruti Pandit, a friend who knew Chimpu for 30 years.

Rajiv was married to Sunita Kapoor. This was his second marriage.

He made his acting debut as a lead in the 1985 movie ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. He made his directorial debut with the 1996 film ‘PremGranth’ which starred Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles.

He also produced the film ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’ in 1999. Rajiv Kapoor made his last film appearance in the 1990 movie ‘Zimmedaar’.

“He always expressed a wish I should get mogra flowers for his funeral and sadly I couldn’t go because of my health,”said Pandit.

“Rajiv was in Mumbai very often for the brothers were thinking of doing some work for RK,” according sources.

Subhash Sanas said, “He is part of my family, every week we used to talk, and were also planning to celebrate Randhir’s birthday. When he missed calling me, I called and got to know that he suffered an attack.”