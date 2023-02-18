Chinese man staying in India without proper docus held in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR KHERI A 26-year-old Chinese man, identified as Wang Goujun, was held in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday night after he could not produce valid documents regarding his stay in India. At the time of the arrest, the accused, a resident of Naoming district in China’s Guang Dond Province, was allegedly trying to cross over to Nepal.

A case has been lodged against the Chinese national at Lakhimpur’s Gaurifanta police station under sections 3 and 12 of Passport Act, 1967, and section 14 of Foreigners’ Act, 1946.

According to the FIR, the accused, Wang Goujun, had arrived in the district from Delhi through Palia town. However, the personnel of the 39th battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), deployed at Gaurifanta border outpost, held him while he was trying to crossing over to Nepal.

The SSB outpost official Bhugan Chetiya intimated assistant commandant, SSB Nabin C. Das, who after preliminary interrogations, handed over the youth to Gaurifanta police custody. When contacted, deputy police superintendent (DSP), Palia Aditya Kumar told HT that during interrogation, Wang Gounjun could not produce valid documents regarding his stay in India.

Refusing to share further information, Kumar said investigations into the matter were in progress and further details could be provided only after a thorough investigation.