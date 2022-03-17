Chinese ‘manja’ injures Black Kite in Agra, rescued

A juvenile Black Kite was injured by the Chinese ‘manja’ and was found hanging from a tree in Chhipitola area of Agra. The bird was rescued by the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit and is being currently kept under medical observation.

The Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit responded to a distress call on its 24-hr rescue helpline about a bird dangling from a tree. The bird had a manja (glass-coated string) entwined around its wings and legs as it hung from the branches of a tree.

A two-member team from the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit reached the location and worked hand-in-hand with members from the Forest Department as well as Nagar Nigam to carry out the rescue. A skylift had to be used to reach the bird as it was stuck on the topmost branches of a tall tree. Upon reaching the top of the tree, a pole was used to gently remove the bird without causing it any undue stress.

After a gruelling hour, the kite was extricated from the tree. With injuries on its legs and wings, the bird was immediately rushed to the Wildlife SOS transit facility for urgent medical intervention

Dr Ilayaraja, Deputy Director, Veterinary Services for Wildlife SOS, said, “ A detailed medical examination revealed that the Black Kite is a juvenile. While the injuries are minor, the kite is unable to fly and continues to be under observation. We are ensuring the bird is fed and given water at regular intervals. We will attempt to release it in the next 10-15 days.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder & CEO of Wildlife SOS said, ”The Chinese Manja is a sharp glass or metal-coated nylon string used to fly kites. These strings can cut through the flesh and bone of a bird, leading to life-threatening injuries. We request the public to refrain from using such glass-coated manja and avoid flying kites during dusk or dawn when the birds are most active. “

Facts about Black Kite

The Black Kite (Milvus migrans) is a medium-sized bird of prey. It is thought to be the world’s most abundant species of Accipitridae. Although some populations have experienced dramatic declines or fluctuations due to habitat destruction, loss of prey base and poisoning from agricultural pesticides. Black kites are opportunistic hunters and are more likely to scavenge for food. Their diet includes a variety of fish, reptiles, amphibians and other small mammals and birds.

