Chinese Manjha leaves 3 injured in U.P’s Meerut

At least three persons sustained injuries after Chinese Manjha tangled around their face and neck in past 48 hours in different parts of the city area.

Police have arrested one kite shop owner Muneer from Gola Kuaan area of Brahmpuri police station on Tuesday and confiscated Chinese Manjha worth ₹3000 from his shop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Circle officer of Kotwali area Amit Kumar Rai said that a case has been registered against him for selling banned Chinese Manjha.

Meanwhile, Meerut SSP office has issued a mobile number 8272060375 on which people could inform about those selling Chinese Manjha and action would be initiated against them without disclosing name of the informer.

Vijay Kumar Bahal, 73, was on his way to Shastri Nagar on his scooty when the Manjha was entangled around his face near Kuti Chauraha resulting in serious injury. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he got 28 stitches on his face.

In another incident Saqib,22, of Bhumia Pul area was returning to his home when Chinese Manjha injured him and he got 8 stitches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In yet another incident, a person got injured near Madhavpuram police chowki after coming in contact with Chinese Manjha.