Chirag says Paras should follow coalition dharma

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party ( Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday said his uncle and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party( RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras should follow ‘coalition dharma’ by putting his concerns or issues regarding various matters, including seat sharing, within the ruling BJP-led NDA coalition instead of making public statements. This comes a day after Paras reiterated that he would not give up his claim on the Hajipur parliamentary seat at any cost.

Lok Janshakti Party ( Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said his uncle and RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras should put his concerns or issues, including seat sharing, within the ruling BJP-led NDA coalition instead of making public statements. (HT Archives)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Whatever he (Paras) has to say about seat or other matters should be discussed within the NDA alliance. It is not good that he is making statements in public. It is the responsibility of all constituents of the coalition to follow coalition dharma. Otherwise, it sends a wrong message,” said the Jamui MP to reporters on his return to Patna.

On Saturday, Paras, who is a union minister, had reiterated that he would contest from the Hajipur seat in next general polls.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) chief also claimed his party’s alliance with the NDA was not only for 2024 parliamentary polls but also 2025 assembly polls in Bihar, stating that he had discussed about his demands and concerns with the top BJP leaders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It would be against coalition dharma to reveal about my talks with the BJP leaders. But , yes I have conveyed to them my concerns and demands,” he said, when asked whether he had sought six parliamentary seats and one Rajya Sabha seat as a condition for joining the NDA. Paswan also exuded confidence that the NDA would win all the 40 seats from Bihar in the next parliamentary polls.

The MP further said he was happy to be part of the BJP-led government at the Centre and had always sided with the alliance even when he was not a part of any coalition in last two years. “ I have always praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and even had canvassed for the BJP in by-elections last year,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On his part, Paras, in a presser in Patna on Saturday, had maintained he had not buried the hatchet with his nephew despite the latter’s entry into the NDA. Both Chirag and Paras have staked claim on the Hajipur parliamentary seat, a constituency represented by LJP founder late Ram Vilas Paswan.

The RLJP chief also ruled out merger with rival faction led by Chirag stating that it would never be possible, when asked about speculations that the BJP was trying for a patch up between the two rival factions. Paras reiterated that ‘ it was difficult to put together broken hearts’, in a bid to infer that a rapprochement with his nephew was out of the question.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON