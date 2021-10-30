Chorus to bring VS Sasikala back in AIADMK grows after poll debacle

Chennai: The AIADMK’s debacle in the rural local body polls held earlier this month after their loss in the assembly elections in May is leading to voices in favour of uniting with Sasikala so the party can be stronger ahead of the urban local body polls slated to be conducted in the ensuing months.

Even leaders who have staunchly opposed her entry have changed their mind to at least discussing the Sasikala factor even as she started her tour of the districts in a van used by J Jayalalithaa during election campaigns.

“Why should we say that there won’t be any discussion? Clearly it seems like some people want her in the party especially now that we have lost two elections,” said a veteran party leader who did not wish to be identified. The leader who is a supporter of O Panneerselvam added that Pannerselvam had suggestion last week that the AIADMK leadership will discuss her reinduction.

“After having the discussion we will abide by what the majority of the cadre want. So, it can either mean Sasiakla and her family will not be taken back or if the majority wishes for that so the party can be strengthened and we cannot deny that wish. We are a cadre-based party,” he said.

AIADMK’s members have been speaking in different voices in public taking either a pro or an anti-Sasikala stance. On Thursday, AIADMK had expelled a senior party leader and deputy secretary for minorities wing, J M Basheer, for saying that he would expose former CM Edappadi Palaniswami on the issue of Sasikala’s return.

On Friday morning, Sasikala is said to have used the same campaign van of late J Jayalalithaa in Madurai to garland the statue Muthuramalinga Thevar, a freedom fighter and an icon for the thevar community. Sasikala and Panneerselvam belong to the Thevar community which is predominant in the southern districts. She then made her way to his hometown in Pasumpon to pay tributes.

On Saturday, chief minister MK Stalin, AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswami, leaders from Congress and BJP will also pay tribute to Thevar’s statue in Pasumpom. As frictions are emerging to the fore in the AIADMK, the community support will play a significant role on the leader who can consolidate the party--a position currently occupied by Palaniswami; but is being threatened by Sasikala with the support of Panneerselvam.

Another AIADMK leader said that channels of communication have been open between Panneerselvam and Sasikala. “We didn’t want to act hastily ahead of the elections but we were waiting for the right time to bring necessary changes to the party,” he said.

Since Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016, the AIADMK under the dual leadership of Panneerselvam and Palaniswami has lost three elections- 2019 parliamentary elections, 2021 assembly elections and the local body polls in nine newly carved rural districts.

Political analysts say caste-factor played a role in AIADMK’s defeat in the recently held rural local body elections in nine districts. “AIADMK didn’t conduct polls to rural bodies during their regime because they are weak in this region,” said political analyst Raveendran Duraisamy. “Among the three castes who support AIADMK-vellala gounder, vanniyar and mukkulathor-- are not present much in these regions so in any situation AIADMK’s performance will be bad. This is unavoidable. Based on this, we cannot assess their performance in 2024 (general elections) and 2026 (assembly elections). That will depend on their alliance partners and situation.” Duraisamy said, adding despite the given developments Panneerselvam will not give up his right in the party. “He will continue to be in the dual leadership. Sasikala’s strength is still questionable but he can keep her close for his future growth,” he said.

