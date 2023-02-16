Chouhan leaves for Meghalaya, Arlekar to take oath as Bihar Governor today

PATNA Himachal Pradesh Governor and former Goa assembly Speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will be sworn in as Bihar Governor around 12.30 pm Friday, officials at Raj Bhawan in Patna said.

Arlekar will arrive in Bihar’s capital Friday morning, they said.

Meanwhile, Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan on Thursday left Patna to assume charge of his new assignment as Governor of Meghalaya. Chief minister Nitish Kumar and ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Ashok Choudhary, besides chief secretary Amir Subhani and others, gave him a warm send-off at the airport.

The Raj Bhawan in Patna Wednesday evening appointed Abhyanand Sinha registrar of Patliputra University, Patna, as per a notification. Sinha is currently an associate professor at Government Degree College, Rajgir (Nalanda).

A day after Chouhan was named Meghalaya Governor, he had appointed vice chancellor and pro-vice chancellor at Magadh University and registrars at Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University and Veer Kuer Singh University (Ara).

