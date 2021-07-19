Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Church demolition reflects AAP’s anti-minority bias: SAD
others

Church demolition reflects AAP’s anti-minority bias: SAD

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for the demolition of a church in South Delhi, alleging that this action was reflective of the anti-minority bias of the AAP
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Senior SAD leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia (HT Photo)

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for the demolition of a church in South Delhi, alleging that this action was reflective of the anti-minority bias of the AAP.

Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that AAP had always pursued an anti-Punjabi agenda be it demanding a share in the State’s river waters for Delhi and Haryana, petitioning he court to register criminal cases against farmers of Punjab for burning stubble and even trying to force closure of Punjab’s thermal power plants.

“We have witnessed AAP following the policy of majoritism in Delhi by ordering the demolition of the Little Flower church in South Delhi. No one can tolerate this fascist approach,” Majithia said, claiming that the AAP government had earlier demolished a century-old ‘Piao Sahib’ at Sheeshganj gurdwara in Delhi.

Demanding that the church be reconstructed on the same spot at the earliest, Majithia said AAP was not only guilty of persecuting minorities but also involved in a sordid cover-up exercise. “The truth is that the church was demolished on the orders of the AAP government, without giving any notice,” Majithia alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP