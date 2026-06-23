City power minister vows no tariff hike; welcomes court nod

Welcoming the Delhi High Court’s decision allowing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of power distribution firms, power minister Ashish Sood on Monday said the Delhi government is committed to ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply without imposing any tariff hike. “The government will ensure that not even a single rupee of additional burden, in the form of increased electricity tariffs, is imposed on the people of Delhi,” Sood said. (Hindustan Times)

“The government will ensure that not even a single rupee of additional burden, in the form of increased electricity tariffs, is imposed on the people of Delhi,” Sood said.

The court refused to entertain petitions filed by BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd against the Delhi government’s proposal to entrust the audit to the CAG, stating that their challenge was premature at this stage.

Sood alleged that the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had a nexus with power distribution companies. “The very fact that the power companies approached the high court to oppose the CAG audit has exposed the nexus between the previous AAP government (AAP national convener) Arvind Kejriwal and the discoms before the people of Delhi,” he said.

He also alleged that under the AAP rule, discoms’ regulatory assets of over ₹38,000 crores were accumulated. Regulatory assets are deferred costs for distribution companies that arise when electricity tariffs are not adjusted to reflect rising supply costs.

Responding to the allegations, former chief minister and leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, said Sood’s claim is “completely illogical,” as the AAP government had ordered an audit of discoms on the pension surcharge in October 2024.

“The AAP government had directed the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission to conduct a special audit through CAG-approved auditors. If there was any nexus between AAP and the power companies, why would our government have ordered an audit?” she asked.

HT reached out to discoms over the allegations but did not receive a response.

Meanwhile, Atul Goyal, head of United Residents Joint Action, an apex body of over 2,500 resident welfare associations in the city, welcomed the move. “It has been our long-standing demand,” he said.

BS Vohra, president of the East Delhi RWAs Joint Front, said a fair and independent audit is essential to verify all claims, protect public funds, and safeguard consumers’ interests.