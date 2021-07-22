Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Civic body gives nod to start pet clinic
others

Civic body gives nod to start pet clinic

PUNE une: In a spot of cheer for animal lovers, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to start a pet clinic in the eastern part of the city in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that specialises in animal healthcare
By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 10:02 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE une: In a spot of cheer for animal lovers, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to start a pet clinic in the eastern part of the city in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that specialises in animal healthcare.

The PMC administration on Wednesday gave its nod to the joint venture with the NGO, with the civic health department identifying a 34,000 square feet plot in the eastern part of Pune city. Apart from a small pet clinic run by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the PMC currently does not have a clinic exclusively for animals.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Prakash Wagh, veterinary superintendent, PMC, said, “At present, we do not have pet clinics within the corporation limits to treat animals. So, we have decided to start a one. We have 34,000 square feet of land to build the clinic upon; which will provide all modern facilities related to animal healthcare. We will sign a 11-month-agreement with the NGO named ‘Mission Possible’.”

“The NGO will run the clinic and bear all the expenses. The PMC will build the structure and hand over to the NGO to run on a contract basis. The NGO will probably take care of the ambulance, treatment, birth control and out-patient department (OPD) among others. At present, we have a provision of 45 lakh towards the clinic,” Dr Wagh said.

Shivaji Lanke, superintendent engineer of the Bhavan (construction) department, said, “The clinic will be a ground-plus-three storied structure with a parking facility for the ambulance and OPD. We will require around 5 crore for the clinic.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP