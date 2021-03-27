Home / Cities / Others / Civic body issues notice, gives 7-day deadline for removal of ads in Manesar
Civic body issues notice, gives 7-day deadline for removal of ads in Manesar

HT Correspondent
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Gurugram: According to a notification issued by the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) on Friday, people cannot put up hoardings or advertisements in the town without a prior permission of the civic body.

The MCM has given a seven-day deadline to firms and persons concerned to comply with the order and remove their advertisements, following which they will be removed with an immediate effect, and the expenditure incurred for doing so and the penalty money will be recovered from the violator.

According to the MCM officials, after Manesar came under a separate municipal corporation, the byelaws of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, also came into effect, and accordingly, no persons or firms were allowed to put up advertisements within the town without the MCM’s approval. This was formed by the Haryana government in December 2020.

“Through a public notification, advertisement traders, firms, and manufacturers have been directed not to put up any advertisement within the MCM limits without an approval. All concerned stakeholders have been given seven days to comply with this direction, following which action will be taken against them as per the law,” said Munish Sharma, MCM commissioner.

As per the MCM officials, if an advertisement is already on display, the person or firm concerned will have to remove it within seven days, along with the structure built for the advertisement. After the completion of the stipulated period, a penalty money will be recovered from the advertiser, the structure for the advertisement will be demolished, and action will be taken against the person or firm concerned under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Advertisement byelaws and the Haryana Defacement of Property Act.

