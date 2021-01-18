Civic body polls: AAP to meet state election commissioner over possible misuse of govt machinery

Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday expressed apprehension of possible misuse of government machinery by the ruling Congress to win the upcoming municipal corporation, municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in the state.

Leader of Opposition (LOP) Harpal Singh Cheema said a delegation of the party MLAs would meet state election commissioner Jagpal Singh Sandhu on Monday to demand free and fair elections. There were apprehensions of rigging by the ruling party to win the elections as this government had nothing for the people, he said.

Announcing that the AAP would fight any attempt of the ruling party to rig the elections, Cheema said that like the previous SAD-BJP government, there were fears of misuse of the government resources by the Congress to influence the local body polls.

He appealed to voters not to come under any pressure from the government. “Choose the right and honest candidates in the elections to exercise the voting right independently,” he appealed to the people.

129 candidates named for 10 local bodies

The AAP, which is contesting the elections on its symbol, announced the names of the party candidates for 129 wards of 10 municipal bodies, including Ajnala nagar panchayat, Dasuya municipal council, Khanna municipal council, Kothaguru nagar panchayat, Kurali municipal council, Lalru municipal council, Patran municipal council, Patti municipal council, Samana municipal council and Hargobindpur municipal council, according to state unit chief Bhagwant Mann.

He said that crores of rupees were being swindled in municipal corporations and municipal committees. It was a golden opportunity for the people this time to bring change by electing councillors who would work for the people, he said.