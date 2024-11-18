Clash at Gorakhpur Juvenile Home leaves 10 injured; security lapses under scrutiny

A violent clash erupted between two groups of juveniles at the Government Juvenile Observation Home in Padri Bazaar locality on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Triggered by a long-standing rivalry for dominance, the altercation escalated into a full-blown fight, leaving 10 juveniles injured. For Representation Only (File)

According to officials, the juveniles shattered windowpanes, vandalised the kitchen, and used glass shards as weapons to attack each other. Amidst the chaos, loud cries alerted security personnel, who promptly informed the authorities. Police from Shahpur and Gulhariya stations arrived at the scene to restore order.

Circle officer Ravi Singh confirmed that the injured juveniles were admitted to BRD Medical College. Among them, one is reported to be in serious condition. The incident occurred at approximately 12:40 a.m. on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Authorities revealed that the observation home, recently relocated from Surajkund to Padri Bazaar under Gulhariya Police Station, currently houses 277 juveniles undergoing observation for delinquent behavior. Over the past year, tensions had been brewing between two groups — the “Kushinagar Group” and the “Gorakhpur Group.”

The clash began over a dispute late Saturday night. Amid the commotion, three juveniles managed to escape from the facility. SP City Abhinav Tyagi confirmed on Sunday that two of the escapees, both from Deoria district, have been detained. The third individual remains at large, and police have launched an inquiry into the incident.

Officials acknowledged that the alarming episode highlights serious shortcomings in the facility’s security and rehabilitative measures. Disciplinary action is expected to follow as investigations continue.