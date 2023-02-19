Class 10 girl student dies after having lunch in Odisha hostel; 25 hospitalised

A Class 10 student of a Kanyashram in Odisha’s Balasore district died while 25 other girls were admitted to hospital after taking lunch in their hostel, officials said on Saturday.

Three students of the Purubai Kanyashram in Soro town of Balasore district started vomiting following which they were immediately rushed to the nearby government hospital and two of them were shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital late Friday night. Early Saturday, a Class 10 girl student named Rabina Singh died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Later in the day, 23 more girl inmates of the Kanyashram fell sick following which they had to be admitted to the community health centre (CHC) Soro.

Secretary of the Kanyashram, Sumati Mohanty said the inmates were rushed to hospital soon after they started vomiting. A doctor in the Soro CHC said the hostel inmates were suffering from cough and cold for the last four days. The doctor said the water and food being served in the hostel may have been contaminated which resulted in sickness of the girls.

“We would not be able to comment as to what led to the death of the girl and sickness of other inmates till an inquiry is over,” said Balasore chief district medical officer Dulalsen Jagdeb.