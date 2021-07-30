Class 12 CBSE results: Pune region scores 99.35 passing percentage

PUNE The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared its results for its Class 12 exams on Friday, with an overall passing percentage of 99.37 per cent.

The examination was to be held in May this year, but due to a rise in Covid cases, the board cancelled the exams used an alternative assessment for the results.

The results were declared at 2 pm online. Of a total of 16 regions, CBSE Trivandrum scored the highest passing percentage with 99.89 per cent. Pune region scored a 99.35 passing percentage.

The pass percentage of girls this year was 99.67 per cent, while that of boys was 99.13 per cent. A total of 1.45 million students registered for the Class 12 CBSE examination were assessed through the board’s formula method.

Sanskriti School Bhukum scored a 100 per cent passing percentage, with Shyam Jayakannan the topper from the school scoring 97.8 per cent. “I am extremely happy with my board examination result. I had not expected my score to be the school’s highest, especially since the scores from Class 10 and 11 were also to be considered during evaluation. I am overjoyed,” he said.

School principal Damini Joshi said, “Our school’s class 12 students have proven themselves once again and performed very well in this unusual and unprecedented year. They adopted the new system wholeheartedly and worked exceptionally well against all odds. We are very proud of all our students who adapted themselves to the new norms beautifully and also of their parents who supported them equally.”

Delhi Public School (DPS) Pune also scored a passing percentage of 100, with a total of 117 students out of 149 students scoring above 90 per cent. Samhitha P stood first in the school with 98.4 per cent. She was followed by Raghav Shukla with 98 per cent.

Bharti Bhagwani, principal, GG International School said, “Steadfast, resolute, and determined we all kept together. However, I must add that uncertainty will always exist, even after the pandemic has run its course. Conducting successive exams, incessant online sessions and constant counselling are the most pivotal academic moments in the lives of the students.”