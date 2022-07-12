Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Class 12 girl student attacked, injured by stalker in Jhansi

Several deep wounds have been found on the victim’s neck and face. Police said she has been admitted to Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial Medical College. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

A girl student of class 12 was attacked by her alleged stalker when she was coming out of the house of her tutor in Mission compound locality in Jhansi on Monday night.

The victim has suffered deep wounds on her neck and face. She has been admitted to Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial Medical college, the police said.

Her mother alleged that Danish Khan was harassing her daughter for the past two years. He used to stalk her following which she and other family met his parents. Danish had then assured he would no longer trouble her.

“Tonight he attacked my daughter with a knife when she was coming out of her tutor’s house,”she said. The tutor rushed her to the medical college where she was under treatment.

Circle officer city Rajesh Kumar said the victim and the attacker knew each other and used to speak over the phone. The victim said he attacked her in the Mission compound and ran away after injuring her. Teams have been formed for his arrest and the police would register an FIR as soon as the family gives complaint, police said.

