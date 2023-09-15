Class 12 student takes own life amidst ‘school fee harassment’

PRAYAGRAJ A Class 12 student committed suicide on Friday evening by hanging himself, allegedly after his name was removed from the school register due to non-payment of fees. His family members assaulted the school principal and other staff. Police have stated that further action will be taken in this case following investigations.

Police have stated that further action will be taken in this case following investigations

The 18-year-old youth, a resident of Khuldabad area, was a student at an aided school, studying in the Intermediate level. On Friday, the youth and his mother visited the school, where the class teacher informed them that his admission had been cancelled due to non-payment of fees, and he could not be re-enrolled in the school. Distraught by this news, the youth returned home and took his own life. In the aftermath of this tragic incident, the youth’s parents alleged that their son had committed suicide as a result of harassment at school.

Meanwhile, the school principal visited the student’s home upon hearing about his suicide. The student’s family members physically confronted the principal, but Khuldabad police intervened and rescued him. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Satyendra Kumar Tiwari consoled the grieving family members of the student and arranged for his body to undergo an autopsy. Tiwari revealed that the student’s father had filed a complaint, demanding action against the school principal and other staff members. Further action will be taken once the investigations are complete, he added.

