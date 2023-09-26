Class 12th student raped by teen neighbour in Hastinapur; probe on

MEERUT A teenage student of class 12th in Hastinapur has alleged that she was raped at gunpoint by her neighbour, who is of roughly the same age. The girl reported the crime to the Hastinapur police station on Sunday night, but it is claimed that her complaint was not promptly registered.

Later, she visited the office of SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan on Monday. There, she recounted the ordeal to SSP Sajwan and implored him to direct the Hastinapur police to register the case and apprehend the alleged assailant.

However, circle officer of the Mawana area, Ashish Sharma, has denied her allegations, saying that the FIR against the accused was filed on Monday itself. “The accused is also a minor, and efforts are currently underway to locate and nab him,” said Sharma. He further added that preliminary investigations suggest that the incident might be an outcome of a love affair fallout.

According to the complaint, the girl was on her way to Hastinapur on Sunday to deliver food to her father, who was hospitalised in the area. As she traversed her village’s streets, a local boy on a motorcycle began pursuing her. He eventually intercepted her along the route. When she resisted his advances, he forcibly took her bicycle and the food she was carrying before leading her into a nearby sugarcane field.

The girl pursued the boy, demanding him to return her things. However, the accused allegedly terrorised her at gunpoint and then raped her. He also issued grave threats, warning her of dire consequences should she choose to speak out.

Somehow, the girl managed to reach the hospital and promptly informed her father about the traumatic incident. Subsequently, she was escorted to the Hastinapur police station, where she lodged a written complaint in a bid to initiate legal proceedings.

The complaint submitted to SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan has raised questions, as it alleges that two relatives of the accused were briefly taken into custody on Sunday night but were inexplicably released the following morning.

CO Ashish Sharma said that further actions would be based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

