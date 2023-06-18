Class 12th student stabbed to death by ‘friends’ over 1k dispute

LUCKNOW A 19-year-old Class 12th student was stabbed by two of his ‘friends’ in the Juggauli locality under Gomti Nagar police station limits in Lucknow on Saturday night. The victim died during treatment at a hospital here on Sunday morning.

(HT Photo)

According to police, the incident took place when a group of four friends were partying. The two accused in the case have already been taken into custody and further legal proceedings are underway. An FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) has been lodged in this connection.

Sharing further details, inspector of Gomti Nagar police station, Deepak Kumar Pandey, said that the deceased was identified as Akash Kashyap, whose father Jagdish Kashyap runs a roadside eatery near Bhoothnath market of Indira Nagar colony. He said that the two accused have been identified as Abhay Pratap Singh and Devansh Kumar. The incident happened at the room of their mutual friend Awanish Tiwari.

Another local cop said Akash had a verbal duel with Abhay over the phone in connection with the monetary issue. As per Abhay, Akash was not paying him back ₹1,000 which he had borrowed. The cop said that Akash and Abhay, along with another friend Devansh, got together at Tiwari’s place where the verbal duel turned into confrontation while the group was having drinks on Saturday night.

The cop said that the confrontation erupted again due to a conversation over the same issue. This time, Abhay turned violent. Akash was first beaten up with a baton and then stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife, causing him fatal injuries on Saturday night.

Later, Abhay and Devansh escaped from the room when the neighbour’s turned up at Awanish’s room. Subsequently, Akash was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.