Class 9 boy shoots classmate dead outside school in UP’s Meerut

By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 09:58 AM IST
A class 9 student allegedly shot dead his classmate outside their school on Wednesday in Meerut’s Behsuma, police superintendent Keshav Mishra said. Mishra added a case has been registered and raids were being conducted to find him. “The accused and his family fled from their village after the incident.”

The classmate collapsed outside the school principal’s office after he was shot. He was rushed to a primary health centre in Hastinapur, where doctors declared him dead.

His family staged a protest outside the Behsuma police station demanding immediate action against the accused.

Elsewhere, a local court awarded death sentence to a man for killing his brother and two others over a property dispute in Mathura in 2018.

On June 18, 2018, Chandan with the help of other convicts had shot dead his brother Satya Prakash and his friends Bhanwar Singh Fauji and Sundar Singh in Bharau village in the Raya police station area of the district. (With agency inputs)

