Class I student stabbed 20 times at private school hostel in Banka; critical

A Class 1 student was critical after unknown persons stabbed him around 20 times with a sharp weapon at a private school’s hostel in Bihar’s Banka district on Monday morning, police said, adding that the eight-year-old was undergoing treatment at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) in Bhagalpur. Police said that the minor was found unconscious in a pool of blood near the toilet on the first floor of the hostel. (File photo)

Police said that the minor was found unconscious in a pool of blood near the toilet on the first floor of the hostel. While school owner Rajeev Kumar Yadav could not be contacted for his comments, his father Kailash Yadav said that the child was rushed to Bounsi primary health centre where doctors referred the child to the JLNMCH.

According to the police, the boy, a native of Jamuari village under Katoria police station area of the village, came to the hostel four days ago after summer vacation. Block education officer Manoj Mishra said, “The school in Bounsi area of Banka was running the hostel illegally and had no proper facilities. We found serious security lapses at the hostel.”

“The child sustained severe injuries in his head and face, with perpetrators inflicting around 20 deep wounds using a sharp weapon or knife. We are investigating the case from all possible angles. We found major security lapses at the hostel and even the CCTV cameras at the site were also switched off at the time of the incident,” an officer said.

Katoria station house officer Chandradeep Kumar said, “We visited the hostel and recorded the statements of the hostel staff and students. We are waiting for the child to regain senses so that we can record his statement. While we have launched a detailed investigation, an FIR has not been registered yet. We will soon solve the case.”

Meanwhile, family members of the child alleged that he might have witnessed something immoral and the attackers decided to eliminate him. “Attackers took the child to the roof of the hostel and committed the crime and left him there presuming him dead. The perpetrators must have broken the CCTV as well,” his father said.