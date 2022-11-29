Clean sewer lines through super suction machines: Shopkeepers in Ludhiana

Irked over the state of choked sewer lines, shopkeepers along the link road stretch— Dugri chowk to Gian Singh Rarewala market— have written to chief minister’s office (CMO), seeking cleaning of the lines through super suction machines. A number of shops, hotels, educational institutes etc are situated on the stretch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the complaint which has also been forwarded to municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal, shopkeepers rued that sometimes it becomes difficult to even enter their shops after the sewer line overflows and filthy water accumulates outside their shops.

One of the shopkeepers, Arun Kumar, said they had been seeking cleaning of sewer lines for years now, but the MC officials are turning a blind eye towards the issue.

“Whenever we submit a complaint, the civic body sewermen provide a temporary solution to the problem, but nothing concrete has been done in the past. The lines have not been cleaned properly for years. As it becomes difficult to enter our shops due to sewage water accumulated outside shops, we have to place bricks for making way in the shops. Foul smell is also spread in the area due to which, it becomes difficult to sit inside the shops,” said Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Traders said it also results in unhygienic conditions and customers avoid visiting the market, especially during the rainy season.

MC superintending engineer Ravinder Garg said, “An estimate has been prepared for cleaning the sewer lines in the area through super suction machines. Tenders will soon be floated to hire a contractor for the work.”