Cleanliness drives mark ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign in Prayagraj

As part of ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign, cleanliness drives and awareness marches were organised by different government departments, educational institutions and social organisations as per the nationwide initiative on Sunday.

Cleanliness drive underway at HAQ CAC in Prayagraj on Sunday. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Swachhta pakhwara’ or cleanliness fortnight was launched by Income Tax department with a formal inauguration by chief income tax commissioner Shikha Darbari who joined the efforts at Shri Hanumat Niketan in Civil Lines.

During the cleanliness drive, income tax officials and staff were present. Shikha Darbari and other IT employees cleaned the Hanumat Niketan premises.

Darbari handed over special equipment to the chief priest of Hanumat Niketan Sachchidanand Mishra which can be used for making organic manure from flowers offered at the temple by devotees.

Darbari said the department will continue with cleanliness drive and encourage people for the same. Additional income tax commissioner Shiv Kumar Rai, assistant income tax commissioner Saurabh Guha, income tax officer Ravi Kumar Mehta and other officials were present on the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, a massive cleanliness drive was launched at Prayagraj Junction under general manager of North Central Railways (NCR) Satish Kumar. The railway officials and staff first cleaned the city side of the junction station and then proceeded to platform number 6 where the team removed the garbage and wild vegetation. The GM and other officials also planted saplings on the occasion.

A team of NCC, NSS and rover rangers of Nehru Gram Bharti University also launched cleanliness drive at Maharishi Durwasa Ashram on Sunday morning. The team was joined by locals who also encouraged others to maintain cleanliness around them.

Rotaract Club of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) also conducted a cleanliness drive on Sunday. The initiative, held in Sangam area, saw participation from many volunteers. Under the guidance of their faculty advisor Jyotsna Sinha, the Rotaract Club members undertook this mission to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi and to contribute to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Campaign).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with the members of the Rotaract club of MNNIT, several members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were also present at the site with the initiative of cleaning the Sangam area. Members of the Rapid Action Force and the Rotaract Club MNNIT collaborated to clean the ghats.

A cleanliness drive was led by Air Marshal RGK Kapoor, AOC-in-C of Central Air Command of the Indian Air Force. The air warriors and their families pledged to promote “Garbage Free India” as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and contributing to the PMs movement. As a part of “Swachhata Hi Sewa” campaign, a Swachhata Abhiyan with the theme of “Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta” was conducted at the headquarters CAC and surrounding areas by Air Warriors and civilians of HQ CAC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!