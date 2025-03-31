Clerics urge devotees not to wear black bands during Eid Namaz

Musim clerics in Hathras have appealed to those attending the customary Namaz on Eid not to wear black bands as a form of protest. They clarified that no such call has been given and urged people not to fall for any rumours. Clerics at Jama Masjid Sadabad have also requested Namazis not to offer Namaz on roads during Eid. Kasganj police conducting a riot control drill at Reserve Police Lines, Kasganj, on Sunday (HT)

Mufti Aqeel Ahmed Nadvi, the Shahar Imam of Hathras, urged Muslim brothers to arrive on time for Namaz, which is scheduled for 8 am.

Also Read: Meerut Police warns against roadside prayers ahead of Eid, threatens passport revocation

“I urge Namazis not to trust baseless rumors, including calls to wear black bands while offering namaz as a symbol of protest. The Muslim Personal Law Board has made no such appeal ahead of this Eid,” said Nadvi.

“We have had discussions with the administration in Hathras, and the Eid festival will be celebrated with enthusiasm. No one will wear black bands while offering Namaz as a mark of protest. Residents of Hathras should stay away from any rumours, as no such call has been given,” he added.

Also Read: Security upped in UP for Alvida Jumma prayers; 1,000 cops deployed in Lucknow, prohibitory orders in Noida

It may be recalled that on Friday, the district administration and police were on high alert after reports emerged that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board had urged Muslims to wear black bands during Juma prayers on the last Friday (Alvida Namaz) of Ramzan as a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill under discussion.

Also Read: Attack at party MP’s house: SP leaders condemn incident, warn agitation after Eid

With Eid coinciding with the Navratri festival, security has been heightened across all eight districts of the Braj region, including Agra and Aligarh divisions. Police in districts such as Aligarh, Agra, Firozabad and Kasganj are taking no chances.

In Hathras, police have made advance preparations, especially in light of the recent incident on March 16, when a mob, agitated over the alleged rape of a minor girl in Bisawar, forcibly entered a religious site and resorted to stone-pelting. The alert police controlled the situation by speaking with members of both communities and arrested the accused from the other community in an encounter.

On Sunday, Abdul Mannan from Jama Masjid in Sadabad town, Hathras, urged Muslim brothers not to wear black bands and requested them not to offer namaz on roads.

“Eid is a festival of happiness, and we should celebrate it with fervour, leaving no space for conflict in the name of protest,” Mannan said.