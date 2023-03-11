Closing of FY 2022-23: To prevent confusion, U.P. sets timeline for presenting bills, making e-payments

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has set a timeline for presenting bills and making e-payments to avoid any last-minute rush and confusion ahead of the closing of the ongoing financial year on March 31, 2023.

Uploading payment files would not be possible on the e-Kuber platform after 10 pm on March 31. (HT Photo)

Additional chief secretary finance Prashant Trivedi has issued orders (dated March 10, 2023) asking the state government departments to ensure that drawing and disbursing officers present the bills by 8 pm while the treasuries have been asked to approve the transactions by 9 pm on March 31. The officer has further clarified that uploading payment files would not be possible on the e-Kuber platform after 10 pm on March 31.

Giving details of the timeline for e-payment, Trivedi said, “All the departments and budget controlling officers should necessarily release the sanctions by March 15, 2023. It should be ensured that all the financial sanctions and allocations against them should reach the drawing and disbursing officer by Match 20, 2023. All the drawing and disbursing officers should present their bills to the treasuries by March 25, 2023, to ensure the treasuries check and pass the bills and authorise them for e-payment by March 31, 2023. The treasuries will be able to make the e-payment by 9 pm on March 31, 2023.”

It is worth mentioning that U.P’s treasuries have been making e-payments since 2013-2014. Cheques are not issued for any payment as the state government has implemented an online system for the presentation of bills and making e-payments against them.