CM inaugurates Khalsa Chowk; hails spirit of sacrifice shown by Sikh gurus

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the newly named Khalsa Chowk in Alambagh on Sunday, formerly known as Tedhi Pulia. The ceremonial event, organised to honour the Jyoti Jyot Diwas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, witnessed the chief minister’s heartfelt address, highlighting the spirit of sacrifice and dedication exemplified by the Sikh Gurus.

Earlier, only iftar parties were held in CMO; now, Prakash Parv & Sahibzada Diwas are celebrated: Yogi (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the program, CM Yogi congratulated the community and also took a subtle jab at the Samajwadi Party government, highlighting the shift from Iftar parties in the Chief Minister’s Office during the previous government’s tenure. He underscored the BJP government’s commitment to inclusivity, citing the grand celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th Prakash Parv and Sahibzada Diwas in the CMO. “Earlier, only iftar parties were organised in the CMO. Now, we hold Prakash Parv and Sahibzada Diwas in the CMO,” he added.

Reflecting on the historical significance of Khalsa Panth, established by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699, the CM stressed its role in safeguarding India’s religion and culture from external threats. Yogi Adityanath expressed admiration for the Sikh Gurus’ unwavering dedication, noting that their sacrifices serve as an inspiration for the nation to protect its heritage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Highlighting the upcoming events, CM Yogi invited everyone to partake in celebrations, including the sacred martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on November 24, Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Parv on November 27 (on Kartik Purnima), and Birbal Day on December 26. He encouraged pride in the rich history and traditions of the nation.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent figures, including Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Minister of State Parmindar Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, and leaders from the Sikh community, such as Head Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Rajendra Singh Bagga and Head of Gurudwara Patel Nagar Alambagh Sardar Manmohan Singh Sethi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON