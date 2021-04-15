Home / Cities / Others / CM launches ‘Veerangana on wheel’ scheme to check crime against women
By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 10:29 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Police have set up women help desks at every police station. These help desks are meant for facilitating a safe and welcome experience for women who visit police stations and for prompt action in complaints by women. (HT FILE)

In a bid to check crime against women, the Himachal Pradesh government launched ‘Veerangana on wheel’ service that will let women get prompt help and lodge complaints at their doorstep.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who holds the home portfolio, on Thursday launched the scheme on the occasion of Himachal Day and flagged off 135 two-wheelers meant for women constables of the help desks being established across all the police stations in the state.

“These dedicated two-wheelers will be used by women constables reach a woman at her doorstep once a complaint is flagged,” said director general of police Sanjay Kundu. Union government had provided 1.35 crore under the Nirbhay funds for upgrading the facilities at the police stations to fight crimes against women. Police bought one two-wheeler and two helmets for each police stations. Besides, separate computers are being provided at the police stations for registering crimes against women.

Himachal Pradesh Police have set up women help desks at every police station. These help desks are meant for facilitating a safe and welcome experience for women who visit police stations and for prompt action in complaints by women. “It was felt that in order to reduce the response time for complaints made by girls and women, these help desks needed dedicated mobility,” said Kundu.

Last year, the police introduced a separate register to maintain crimes against women.

