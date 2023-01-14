CM Mission Employment Scheme: Job fair in Lucknow on Mon, over 13K positions up for grab

LUCKNOW An employment fair will be organised under the Chief Minister’s Mission Employment Scheme at Aliganj-based Government Industrial Training Institute in Lucknow on Monday (January 16). More than 108 companies are expected to participate in the Rozgar Utsav (Major Employment Fair), which is being organised under the joint aegis of Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, Regional Employment Office, and Government ITI, Aliganj.

Kapil Dev Aggarwal, the minister of state for vocational education and skill development (independent charge), will be the chief guest of the Rojgar Utsav. The program will be presided over by Subhash Chandra Sharma (IAS), principal secretary of vocational education and skill development. According to the minister, 13,381 vacancies are expected to be filled through this job fair. The age bracket for candidates is 18 to 45 years and the offered salary range would be from ₹8,000 to ₹45,000.

To participate in the fair, a candidate must have at least one of these certificates/degrees -- High School, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma, Graduate, Master’s degree, B.Tech, Skill Development certificate(s). It has also been learnt that Hindustan Unilever -- the FMCG giant -- will only hire women candidates.

Speaking on the job fair, MA Khan, training counselling and placement officer, said that other companies that will hire through Rojgar Utsav include the likes of -- Tata Motors Lucknow, Hero Motors, Lava International, Adani Energy, and Daikin, among others.