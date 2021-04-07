CM orders speeding up redesigning of major arterial roads

New Delhi:

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed public works department (PWD) officials to expedite work on redesigning major arterial roads measuring 540 kilometres and also asked them to complete the project within its 2023 deadline.

Kejriwal also visited a redesigned road stretch, which is being redeveloped on a pilot basis, near Sriniwaspuri in south Delhi to review the project.

The instructions were issued by the CM on Tuesday, during a meeting to review the status of the ongoing road redesigning and streetscaping project.

“The process of designing the roads should be done in a swift manner and the project should be completed within the stipulated deadline, i.e., by 2023. The PWD should ensure the removal of all obstacles, the project needs to be completed in two years. The tender process and other formalities should be completed as soon as possible for rapid completion of the project,” Kejriwal said in a statement issued by the government.

PWD officials assured the chief minister that the tender process would be completed in the one to two months and work would begin by the middle of this year, a statement issued by the government said.

The government further said that considerable progress has been made on a 35km stretch under the pilot project. The deadline to complete the pilot projects is October 2021.

“Redevelopment of about 5.5 km-long road from Ring Road (AIIMS) to Ashram has been completed. Redevelopment of about 6 km of road from Wazirpur Depot Crossing to Rithala Metro Station is ongoing. Work is also underway on a road of about 5.2 km from Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road in Pitampura’s West Enclave area. Similarly, the work of beautification of a 3.1-km-long road from Shivdaspuri Marg to Patel Road, Moti Nagar T-Point to Pusa Road and Laxmi Nagar to Karkari Mor on Vikas Marg is underway,” the statement said. It added that the work will be completed by the end of this year.

The government further said that redesigning of roads will eliminate bottlenecks and improve aesthetics of the road stretch. “Currently, a road turns from four lanes to three lanes or from six lanes to four lanes. This suddenly increases the pressure of vehicles at a place on the road and creates a bottleneck. After redesigning of roads, this problem will be eradicated by improving the geometry of roads. The space alongside the roads will be optimised. Sidewalks will be created and a separate segment for non-motorised vehicles will also be made,” the statement said.