Shimla, Young people who fall victim to drug addiction are not criminals, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday, inaugurating the first women's de-Addiction and rehabilitation centre in Shimla.

CM Sukhu inaugurates first women's de-addiction, rehabilitation centre in Shimla

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He said that the growing problem of drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh, particularly the use of chitta , was not merely a law-and-order issue but a serious social, family and humanitarian challenge.

In a statement issued here, Sukhu said that the state government was addressing the problem at an early stage by creating public awareness and taking strict action against drug traffickers.

The centre was the first specialised government facility of its kind in the state for women. It would not only provide treatment but also help women rebuild their lives with dignity. It would offer safe accommodation, medical care, psychological counselling, rehabilitation services, social reintegration support and family-based assistance.

A second such centre will be established at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Kangra district, Sukhu said.

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{{^usCountry}} The government's approach was based on compassion for victims and firmness against drug traffickers, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government's approach was based on compassion for victims and firmness against drug traffickers, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that the state government launched the Anti-Chitta Public Movement from Shimla on November 15 last year, which evolved into a broad social campaign involving young people, panchayat representatives, teachers, voluntary organisations and ordinary citizens.

When a woman or daughter gets trapped in addiction, the consequences extend far beyond the individual, affecting her family, children and future generations, he said, adding that keeping this in view, the government was strengthening treatment, counselling, rehabilitation and social reintegration services.

Urging the public to participate actively in the fight against drug abuse, Sukhu said that the government had launched a decisive campaign against drug trafficking.

Preventive action was being taken under stringent legal provisions, including the PIT-NDPS Act, and major drug networks were being dismantled, he said.

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He said that the authorities were identifying properties linked to drug traffickers, warning that no individual involved in the illegal drug trade would be spared, regardless of their influence or status.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.