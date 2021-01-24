CM to attend UP Day’s celebration in Noida

NOIDA: The Noida authority is not leaving any stone unturned to beautify the city for an event to celebrate Uttar Pradesh foundation day, to be held Monday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to attend the event in Noida on Monday at the Noida Haat in Sector 33A, located right in the heart of this industrial town.

This is the first time that any Uttar Pradesh chief minister will attend an event for the state’s foundation day in Noida. The state government celebrated the day with an event in Lucknow on Sunday. The authority has been painting city walls, central verge, repairing footpaths along roads near the venue and cleaning each nook and corner of areas in and around Sector 33A. The Noida Haat that houses shops for the state’s weavers and handloom workers has been decked up.

“The chief minister had inaugurated the Rs101 crore indoor stadium on January 24. During Monday’s event, some more projects will be initiated while some others which are ready will be opened for public use. We have made all arrangements for the event,” said Rajeev Tyagi, chief general manager of the Noida authority.

According to the authority, the CM will inaugurate 40 projects worth a total of ₹295.66 crore for the city. These include the resurfacing of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Vedvan Park in Sector 78, inaugurating construction for community centres in multiple sectors, and development of a wetland in Sector 91, among others.

Apart from this, the CM will throw open a total of 26 projects having a budget of ₹410.69 crore.

These include an underground parking in Film City in Sector 16A, Biodiversity Park in Sector 91 and an underground parking in Sector 3, among other projects.

The decision to celebrate UP’s foundation day across the state was taken by the state government.

It is an annual event being held in the state since 1950

Sourced said the CM may reach Noida Haat via helicopter if weather permits, otherwise he will reach via car. “Since the Republic Day Parade is scheduled in Lucknow on Tuesday, he will return to the state capital right after the Noida event,” said a state government official, not authorised to speak to the media.

The CM is likely to reach at 12pm and the event will be over by 2pm, said officials.