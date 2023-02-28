CM to review arrangements for Shab-e-Barat and Holi, hold janta darbar in Gorakhpur

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath kicked off his two-day Gorakhpur visit on Monday. After reaching the district, the CM performed puja at the Guru Gorakhnath temple. Later, in the evening, he attended two weddings -- one of BJP MLA Vipin Singh’s son and the other of businessman Arunesh Shahi’s son. On Tuesday morning, the CM is expected to hold a janta darbar. (HT Photo)

On Tuesday morning, the CM is expected to hold a janta darbar. During his two-day visit, the CM would stay at the Gorakhnath temple and review the preparation made by district authorities for Shab-e-Barat and Holi. The review comes at a time when police are holding a peace committee meeting to build confidence among people.

Meanwhile, office bearers of Holika Dahan Utsav Shobha Yatra -- Ramprakash Gupta, Lokesh Patwa, and others -- have urged the CM to lead the Shobha Yatra on March 6. Yogi Adityanath has been leading Sobha Yatra for the past two decades.