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CM Vijay directs TNPDCL to address low-voltage complaints, speed up projects

CM Vijay directs TNPDCL to address low-voltage complaints, speed up projects

Published on: May 18, 2026 06:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday directed the state-run power distribution corporation to expedite infrastructure projects in view of rising electricity demand.

CM Vijay directs TNPDCL to address low-voltage complaints, speed up projects

During a review meeting, the CM inquired about the implementation of a key electoral promise under which 200 units of free electricity are being provided to all domestic consumers with a total consumption of 500 units or less. The order was signed as his first official decision after assuming office.

A release from the Secretariat said a comprehensive review was conducted on the power generation capacity, electricity demand, power distribution, financial status and ongoing infrastructure development works of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation and its subsidiary companies

Vijay said that with the rapid growth of urban centres, industrial expansion and increasing agricultural demand requiring an uninterrupted power supply, the TNPDCL should expedite infrastructure development works despite financial or technical challenges.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
chennai power distribution ‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / CM Vijay directs TNPDCL to address low-voltage complaints, speed up projects
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