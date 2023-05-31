Make arrangements for any possible situation of excessive rainfall: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to make preparations for continuous monitoring of the water level and oversee flood/excessive rainfall situations. The CM added that rescue forces like NDRF, SDRF, PAC, and disaster management teams and flood relief control rooms should be in 24X7 active mode in the districts that are vulnerable to floods in Uttar Pradesh. There should be no delay in relief works in flood/excessive rain-affected areas, said the CM. (HT Photo)

CM Yogi also said that efforts should be made to ensure accurate forecast of lightning incidents with the help of the agencies of Union government. He also asked officials to arrange for boats and other relief material well in time. There should be no delay in relief works in flood/excessive rain-affected areas.

He also pointed out that the chances of the spread of diseases increase during and after floods. In such a situation, special health kits should be prepared by the Medical and Health Department and sent to the districts. He said chlorine, ORS, fever medicines, and other such essential items should be made available in sufficient quantities. In case of a dog bite/snake bite, affected people should get immediate medical help, he added.

The directions come as CM Yogi was reviewing preparations for flood management and safety of public life at a high-level meeting in Lucknow. He said that efforts made in the past six years to find a long-term solution to the flood problem have produced positive outcomes, and there has been an unprecedented reduction in the number of flood-prone districts. Notably, the floods have been a major cause of widespread loss of life and property in the state for decades.

“We have been successful in minimising the risk of floods by using the latest technology. Coordination among the departments has been effective in ensuring that people are safe from floods. This year too, with better coordination, prompt action and better management, the safety of the people should be ensured in case of floods,” said the CM.

He also asked for a review of the pre-flood preparations in the presence of MPs, MLAs, district panchayat presidents, mayors, chairman of urban bodies in the districts of hypersensitive and sensitive nature. The review should be done by the first week of June, he added. During the meeting, the DMs of sensitive/flood-prone districts informed Yogi about the preparations in their respective districts at a video conferencing.

Yogi also highlighted that 24 districts in the state are in the most vulnerable category in the context of flood possibility. He said adequate reserve stock should be collected for flood emergencies in very sensitive and vulnerable areas. He also said that all authorities should ensure better coordination and continuous communication with central agencies/departments must be maintained.

The CM told officials to ensure that preparations are made to bring the stream of Ganga close to Vidurkoti. Ganga used to flow in the east near Vidurkoti in Bijnor district but with changing times, this stream has disappeared, he added.