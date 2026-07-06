CM Yogi Adityanath set to launch 376cr projects during Pratapgarh visit

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth ₹376.11 crore during his proposed visit to Pratapgarh on July 7. He will also address a public gathering at the Government Inter College (GIC) ground.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT FILE PHOTO)

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According to the district administration, the CM will inaugurate 54 projects worth ₹155.59 crore and lay the foundation stones for 40 projects valued at approximately ₹220.52 crore, benefitting Sadar and Vishwanathganj Assembly constituencies.

With the CM’s proposed visit scheduled for Tuesday, the district administration has stepped up preparations. Senior officials reviewed arrangements at the venue, while government offices at the collectorate and Vikas Bhawan remained open on Sunday to clear pending work on the directions of district magistrate Abhishek Pandey.

The administration has also prepared a contingency plan to tackle waterlogging at the GIC ground in case of rain and has instructed officials to ensure swift drainage if required.

CM to inaugurate Prerna Park in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ The CM will also inaugurate the newly built Prerna Park at Kali Ghat on the Yamuna riverfront during his visit to Prayagraj on Monday. Developed by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation near the Boat Club at Kali Ghat at a cost of around ₹1 crore, the park has been designed to celebrate India’s cultural heritage, nationalism and spiritual traditions while offering an attractive public space for residents and tourists.

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{{^usCountry}} A key highlight of the inauguration will be the unveiling of bronze statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Vishwa Hindu Parishad international president Ashok Singhal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A key highlight of the inauguration will be the unveiling of bronze statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Vishwa Hindu Parishad international president Ashok Singhal. {{/usCountry}}

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Prayagraj Mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani said the park has been developed to preserve the legacy of the three leaders. The CM will also flag off the “Ekta Nauka Race” on the Yamuna to commemorate Dr Mookerjee’s contribution to national integration, he shared.

The CM will also visit Prayagraj Mela Authority auditorium to review ongoing and completed projects of the Public Works Department and other departments in the Prayagraj zone. Officials said the review will cover 1,553 projects worth more than ₹2,500 crore.

Yogi will arrive in Prayagraj around 2:50 pm on Monday, inaugurate projects and address a public meeting before chairing a review meeting. He is scheduled to leave the city at around 5:50 pm.

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