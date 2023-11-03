CM Yogi to gift projects worth 271 cr to Gorakhpur

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Nov 03, 2023 06:34 AM IST

The proposed two-day visit of the CM is considered to be significant as for the first time he will share the stage with state BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary at a regional conference being held by the party to win the confidence of the Scheduled Caste community.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will gift multiple development projects worth 271 crore to the city on Friday. Most of these projects are related to infrastructure development and potable drinking water supply to each household.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Gorakhpur to attend a regional conference. (File Photo)

CM camp office stated that the chief minister would stay in the city for two days and address a gathering at Champa Devi park. He would lay the foundation stone of 51 projects worth 49.48 crore and inaugurate 89 development projects worth 221.10 crore mostly related with Jal Nigam to supply potable water to villages while other projects are related to UP projects corporation and rural engineering services.

Regional president of BJP Sahjanand Rai claimed that the conference would generate a positive response from SC community and consolidate party’s position. Rai said around 3 thousand SC community workers of party would take part in conference and preparation for it had been completed.

