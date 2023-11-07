‘CMO is a hub of corruption’: PM Modi targets Baghel govt in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, claiming that the latter’s office was a hub of corruption in the state, and told the people of the state that he should not be allowed to remain in the CM’s seat even for a day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a rally in the poll-bound state’s Surajpur district, Modi said, “The chief minister’s close associates are behind bars, and large sums of money have been found in raids. Serious allegations against the chief minister have been made regarding bribing him with over 500 crores. After such an accusation, he should not be allowed to remain in the CM’s seat even for a day. Even Congress veterans have distanced themselves from the chief minister.”

Voting was underway on Tuesday for the first phase of polls in the state in 20 out of the total 90 assembly seats

Referring to the alleged Mahadev betting app scam, Modi said that the Baghel government committed a scam in the name of ‘Mahadev’ and now this scam is in discussion in the country as well as abroad. He also targeted the CM with the slogan “30 take kakka, khule aam satta” (30 percent commission government, openly operating betting). Baghel is popularly called ‘Kaka’ (uncle) in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing Mahadev betting app case, last week claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a ‘cash courier’ had led to “startling allegations” that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about ₹508 crore to Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel so far, and that “these are subject matter of investigation”.

Baghel has rejected the allegations and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Centre of trying to save the promoters of the app. “I have already said that the BJP, which knows that they are losing in the Chhattisgarh polls, has put ED and IT in the front... The ED has been playing the lead role in it,” he said on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi on Monday also accused the Baghel government of failing to contain incidents of Maoist violence in the state.

“Whenever the Congress comes to power in the country, terrorists and Maoists get emboldened. News of bomb blasts and murders are reported from here and there. Wherever the Congress is in power, the rule of crime and loot prevails there,” Modi said.

“In the recent period, our (BJP) party workers were snatched from us. A few days ago, our colleague (party leader) was shot dead...do you want to live under the shadow of bombs and guns? No matter how much money you have, if your son doesn’t return home in the evening and his body reaches, then what is the need of that money. Therefore, security is important for everyone, and it is necessary to remove the Congress from every corner and polling booth,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The lands of tribes have been snatched from the Surguja region … Everyone in Surguja wants change of this government,” he added.

“Our government is building 500 new Eklavya Model Schools in tribal areas to improve education, but the Congress had policies that hindered underprivileged children from studying in their native languages,” he said.

“Despite India gaining independence, English still haunts the minds of many, but Modi understands the concerns of the people. And hence, I have decided that the sons of the poor will also become doctors and engineers in their own language,” Modi added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years....view detail