Home / Cities / Others / CM reviews steps to fight AES as Muzaffarpur reports 1st death this year
others

CM reviews steps to fight AES as Muzaffarpur reports 1st death this year

Muzaffarpur A day after a two-year-old child died of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness and announced extension of the socio-economic survey to all the AES-affected districts, including the five blocks of Muzaffarpur where it is already going on
By Ajay Kr Pandey
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 09:09 PM IST
HT Image

Muzaffarpur

A day after a two-year-old child died of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness and announced extension of the socio-economic survey to all the AES-affected districts, including the five blocks of Muzaffarpur where it is already going on.

This is the first case of death of a child in the district due to AES this year. Sitamarhi, East and West Champaran have reported one AES death each this year

The disease, which mainly affects children below 15 years of age and returns almost every year in certain districts of north Bihar, particularly Muzaffarpur, has left over 200 children dead in 2019 alone.

Confirming the death, deputy superintendent of the SKMCH, Dr GS Sahni, said the child, registered as Md Afran of Paru area, was brought to the hospital on Monday morning with high temperature and convulsions. “Pathological and clinical tests confirmed AES in him. His blood sugar level was also very low, resulting in his on Tuesday,” he said, adding that altogether 20 cases of confirmed AES have been reported so far.

Last year, the state had selected 15 endemic districts for AES and Japanese encephalitis survey. Nearly 22 districts were affected by AES last year.

This year, 14 teams, having two members in each group from All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Jodhpur, have reached in the villages worse affected last year.

Talking to media persons, team leader and HOD of neo-natal department at AIIMS-Jodhpur, Dr AK Singh, said his team members would collect data from the affected families. “The teams will collect data regarding the food habits of children below five years of age and about other activities from their guardians,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP